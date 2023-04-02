Match Order For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday

A report from Fightful Select has revealed the match lineup for WWE WrestleMania Sunday. It should be noted the card order is always subject to change, but this was the plan as of Saturday.
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Women’s Tag Team Showcase
- Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
- Asuka vs. Bianca
- Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
