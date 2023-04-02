WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Match Order For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

A report from Fightful Select has revealed the match lineup for WWE WrestleMania Sunday. It should be noted the card order is always subject to change, but this was the plan as of Saturday.

- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

- Women’s Tag Team Showcase

- Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

- Asuka vs. Bianca

- Edge vs. Finn Balor

- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

The Rock Teases He Will See Roman Reigns "Down The Road”

The Rock, who was rumored to be Roman Reigns’ opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 39 commented on tonight's Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 10:16AM

 

Source: patreon.com
