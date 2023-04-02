WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Teases He Will See Roman Reigns "Down The Road”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

The Rock, who was rumored to be Roman Reigns’ opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 39 commented on tonight's Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship. H said:

“I’m looking forward to all the matches, but especially the main event. Roman Reigns, my cousin, the Universal Champion, and to my family — The entire Bloodline — Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we’re so proud of you guys. And who knows? Maybe, just maybe, down the road, I’ll see you in person.

And of course his opponent, a man I have tremendous love and respect for, Cody Rhodes. He’s my boy, in a way we grew up together. Our families were together when we were kids. “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes and “The Soulman” Rocky Johnson, when they were partners. We would hang at each others’ house all the time when we were little kids. But Cody, your journey is so incredibly inspiring not only to the WWE Universe, not only to your fellow brothers and sisters of the locker room, but also to me as well. So, very proud of you, brother.” 


