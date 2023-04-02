Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

WWE presents WrestleMania 39 Sunday tonight from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two-night event is the biggest weekend of the year for the promotion and last night's showing was nothing short of spectacular and packed full of action.

WWE WrestleMania Sunday lineup:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Roman Reigns vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship match

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka



Intercontinental Championship match

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Hell in a Cell match

Edge vs. Finn Bàlor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos



Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green