Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

WWE presents WrestleMania 39 Sunday tonight from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two-night event is the biggest weekend of the year for the promotion and last night's showing was nothing short of spectacular and packed full of action.

Click here for full results from WrestleMania Saturday.

WWE WrestleMania Sunday lineup:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match
Roman Reigns vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship match
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship match
Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Hell in a Cell match
Edge vs. Finn Bàlor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Supervising During WWE WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39. PWInsider is reporting that McMahon was involved with the running of the show somewhat [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 01:02AM


