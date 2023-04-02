Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday

WWE presents WrestleMania 39 Sunday tonight from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two-night event is the biggest weekend of the year for the promotion and last night's showing was nothing short of spectacular and packed full of action.
Click here for full results from WrestleMania Saturday.
WWE WrestleMania Sunday lineup:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match
Roman Reigns vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes
Raw Women’s Championship match
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
Intercontinental Championship match
Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Hell in a Cell match
Edge vs. Finn Bàlor
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green
⚡ Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Supervising During WWE WrestleMania 39
Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39. PWInsider is reporting that McMahon was involved with the running of the show somewhat [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 01:02AM
