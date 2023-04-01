WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday Main Event Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday Main Event Revealed

After much speculation, the main event for night one of WrestleMania 39 (Saturday) has been revealed.

Dave Meltzer has now confirmed on Twitter, that the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and the duo of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens will main event with the Women’s Royal Rumble winner bumped from the main event for the second time in recent history.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 39:

SATURDAY

WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory (champion) vs. John Cena

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Tag Team Championship
The Usos (champions) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men's Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits

SUNDAY

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (champion) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell Match
Edge vs. ‘Demon’ Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women's Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase
Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

