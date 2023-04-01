WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday Main Event Revealed

After much speculation, the main event for night one of WrestleMania 39 (Saturday) has been revealed.
Dave Meltzer has now confirmed on Twitter, that the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and the duo of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens will main event with the Women’s Royal Rumble winner bumped from the main event for the second time in recent history.
Below is the updated WrestleMania 39:
WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory (champion) vs. John Cena
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley
Undisputed Tag Team Championship
The Usos (champions) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Men's Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (champion) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Hell in a Cell Match
Edge vs. ‘Demon’ Finn Balor
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Women's Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase
Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green
