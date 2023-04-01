WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday Main Event Revealed

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

After much speculation, the main event for night one of WrestleMania 39 (Saturday) has been revealed.

Dave Meltzer has now confirmed on Twitter, that the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and the duo of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens will main event with the Women’s Royal Rumble winner bumped from the main event for the second time in recent history.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 39:

SATURDAY

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (champion) vs. John Cena

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Tag Team Championship

The Usos (champions) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men's Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits

SUNDAY

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (champion) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell Match

Edge vs. ‘Demon’ Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women's Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

