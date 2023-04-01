Charlotte Flair and Sami Zayn On Why They Should Main Event WWE WrestleMania Saturday

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

WWE has yet to reveal which match will main event WrestleMania Saturday with speculation suggesting it will either be Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley or Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos.

During an interview with ESPN, Sami Zayn explained his match should headline because of the story:

"Headlining, main event, whatever… These sometimes are bragging terms but my opinion, best story wins. This has been the story that’s carried the company for a year. It’s broken records with seemingly every metric we have, be it ratings being up, merchandise numbers being up, social media engagement… We’ll just see where it all ends up, but I think the story has spoken for itself."

Charlotte Flair on the other told Ryan Satin on the latest Out of Character podcast, that she believes the Royal Rumble winners should headline both nights.

"If we don’t close, like am I going to be disappointed? Sure. But is it going to take away from the match and the moment and how we feel? No. I just go, ‘How do we as women know that, like, well why is theirs [men’s Royal Rumble match] guaranteed and ours isn’t?’"

