Cody Rhodes Explains Why He And Seth Rollins Dislike Each Other

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Cody Rhodes was asked if there is legitimate heat between himself and Seth Rollins to which he revealed there and he believes it all boils down to professional jealousy:

“I’m not gonna fight Seth backstage. We’re not gonna walk by each other and fight each other. I’m not gonna throw a water bottle as I walk by him, but we really do not like one another. I don’t think there’s a specific reason other than perhaps professional jealousy.

“I was very jealous of him. I watched the heist of the century. It’s one of the most amazing WrestleMania moments of all time. Now we’re in a situation where he’s wrestling Logan Paul in a huge marquee matchup and I’m on top of the card, so I think maybe it’s shifted a bit. I can’t speak for him. You might want to ask him.

“I like Becky [Lynch]. She’s great and wonderful, but yeah, he and I do not like each other. I don’t think we’ve ever liked one another. I’m gonna go ahead and say it’s just a lifelong dislike. We don’t say hate. No hate. Yeah, a lot of respect, though. I often tell people I think he’s one of the top three in the world. I really, really do.”

