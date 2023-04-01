Chris Jericho Responds To Not Being On CM Punk's "Christmas Card List"

During an interview on The Mark Madden Show, Jericho was told he probably won't be on CM Punk’s Christmas card list, especially since Punk called him a 'liar and a stooge'. Jericho responded:
“I’m not, but I wasn’t on Scott Hall’s Christmas card list or I wasn’t on Eric Bischoff’s Christmas card list. You don’t have to be best friends to co-exist. To me, that’s not really my wheelhouse. I’m not in charge of that. I’m sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way. To us, AEW is going to thrive and survive with or without him. We’ll see what happens.”
