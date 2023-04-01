WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Responds To Not Being On CM Punk's "Christmas Card List"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

Chris Jericho Responds To Not Being On CM Punk's "Christmas Card List"

During an interview on The Mark Madden Show, Jericho was told he probably won't be on CM Punk’s Christmas card list, especially since Punk called him a 'liar and a stooge'. Jericho responded: 

“I’m not, but I wasn’t on Scott Hall’s Christmas card list or I wasn’t on Eric Bischoff’s Christmas card list. You don’t have to be best friends to co-exist. To me, that’s not really my wheelhouse. I’m not in charge of that. I’m sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way. To us, AEW is going to thrive and survive with or without him. We’ll see what happens.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 01, 2023 04:26PM


