Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Capture WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

Today's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event saw the crowning of new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Kiana James and Fallon Henley to capture the gold.

The landscape of the NXT Women's Tag Team Division just got a little spookier 😈@wwe_alba & @IslaDawn are the new #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Champions!#StandAndDeliver

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships

Fallon Henley & Kiana James (C) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

We shoot backstage and see Tony D'Angelo and Stacks talking about coming up short. In comes Pretty Deadly to ask them, in a very non-sensitive fashion to say the least, how it feels to have their dreams of winning the tag titles come crashing down.

Stacks tries to blame himself for the loss but D'Angelo insists it was not. Pretty Deadly make another insult and offend the two and this leads to a pull apart between all four men that a bunch of officials break up.

After a quick commercial break we return inside the arena where Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn make their way down to the ring for the bridge match between the two real main events, as they prepare for their shot at the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships.

The team of Fallon Henley and Kiana James make their way out and already seem to be at odds. They head to the ring accompanied by Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs and immediately things get off with a bang, as James is taken out by a huge dive before she even enters the ring.

We see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn take turns beating down Fallon Henley as Kiana finally recovers and eventually makes it to the ring apron. We see some back-and-forth action with a ton of close falls, including one after a drop kick off the top into a power bomb from James and Henley.

As it looks like things are coming to an end, we see James yelling to Jensen to hand her bag to her so she can cheat to win, but Briggs and Henley yells at him not to. He doesn't, so James gets ambushed by Fyre and Dawn for a double-team finisher. We have new champs.

Winners and NEW NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn