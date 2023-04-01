Gallus Retains the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

In the second match of today's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, Gallus successfully retained the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers and Tony D'Angelo and Stacks.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

NXT Tag-Team Championship

Gallus (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

We switch gears and get ready for our next match, which will once again feature a title on-the-line. The NXT Tag-Team Championship triple-threat match is up next. The Creed Brothers make their way to the ring first.

As Brutus and Julius Creed head to the ring, we see UFC legend Daniel Cormier sitting front row inside the Crypto.com Arena for today's special event. Now the duo of Tony D'Angelo and Stacks come out with a bunch of their mob friends lining the entrance way.

Now the reigning and defending NXT Tag-Team Champions, Gallus, emerge. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang head to the ring and settle inside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see D'Angelo, Creed and Coffey kicking things off for their respective teams. They all mix it up in the early goings. Julius Creed pops the crowd with a hot tag, going on an offensive spree that sets the fans on fire as they come to life.

Things build to a big spot on the floor where Brutus leaps off the top-rope for a double doomsday device spot. Later on we see Stacks amp up. He hits a big splash off the top and comes close to finishing this one off.

Out of nowhere, a pin attempt is broken up and we see Stacks yanked out to the floor by ... Joe Coffey. He takes out D'Angelo and rolls Stacks back into the ring, where Gallus hits their double-team finisher for the pin fall victory to retain the titles. After the match, Joe Coffey re-joins them in the ring as Gallus reunites.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag-Team Champions: Gallus