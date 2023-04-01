"Impressive" Indi Hartwell Captures WWE NXT Women's Title at Stand & Deliver

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

In the opening bout of today's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, a new WWE NXT Women's Champion was crowned, as Indi Hartwell captured her very first championship in WWE by defeating former champion Roxanne Perez, as well as Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria in a Ladder Match.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

After the Kickoff Show match wraps up, we see a video package for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver hosts Pretty Deadly, as well as one for Gigi Dolin and then Rosenberg checks in one final time to remind everyone that the NXT Women's Championship ladder match will open the main show.

On that note, Rosenberg is joined by Denise Salcedo and the two wrap up the Kickoff Show for today's event. Zoey Stark's theme hits and she makes her way down to the ring for our opening match.

Indi Hartwell's theme hits and she comes out to the ring second. After she settles in the ring, the theme for Gigi Dolin hits and the former Toxic Attraction member emerges with a pink rose in-hand. She heads to the ring and joins Stark and Hartwell.

As Dolin enters the ring, Rosenberg wraps up the Kickoff Show. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs again and then a cold open narrated by Pretty Deadly airs.

It wraps up and we return inside the Crypto.com Arena where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the program. Tiffany Stratton's theme hits and she heads to the ring. The theme for Lyra Valkyria hits and she enters the squared circle as well.

Roxanne Perez's music hits and out comes the reigning and defending NXT Women's Champion heading into this ladder match. The commentators mention that Perez was added to this one after being medically cleared and permitted by Shawn Michaels.

The official match graphic flashes across the screen, all five ladies are in the ring and after a long shot of the NXT Women's Championship hanging above the ring, the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Immediately we see some of the participants roll out to the floor as Vic and Booker talk about strategy being key in a multiple-person match, particularly one with ladders involved. It doesn't take long at all for the "ooh's" and "ahh's" to start, as Valkyria knocks a few heads into ladders on the floor.

We see a cool ladder ramp spot in the corner. Valkyria ends up being left alone in the ring long enough to set up a ladder under the NXT Women's Championship hanging above the center of the ring. The fans break out in a "This is Awesome" chant.

Tiffany and Stark hit the ring but Stark is shucked off. Tiffany and Lyra duke it out on top of the ladder until Hartwell flies into the picture with Stark. They knock the two off the ladder and then Hartwell is left alone in the ring. She goes for the climb but Tiffany climbs up on the other side.

Perez ends up jumping on the back of Hartwell as Tiffany gets her hands on the belt. Hartwell breaks free and knocks the ladder over to knock Tiffany and Roxanne off. She sets the ladder back up and begins a slow climb until Gigi Dolin brings in another ladder and whacks her with it.

Valkyria is thrown onto another ladder draped in the corner and Stark runs and splashes on her on the ladder for good measure. The fans break out in another "This is Awesome" chant as Gigi sets up a ladder under the belt. She begins her climb but Stratton brings her down the hard way.

Stratton drops her on accident but then picks her back up and dumps her on another ladder nearby. Tiffany and Roxanne duke it out and then the two quickly scramble to the ladder in the middle of the ring and begin climbing. Stratton hits a flipping back elbow into Perez in the corner.

Hartwell re-enters the ring and hits a brutal spinebuster on the ladder for Stratton. Ouch. Hartwell begins climbing the ladder but now Starks rolls into the ring to stop her. Stark goes to springboard into a splash on Hartwell on a ladder but seems to hurt her wrist and get tied up in the ropes a bit on the way in.

Regardless, Stark heads over and begins her climb up the ladder until Perez grabs her leg and dangles off the side of the ladder as Stark holds on. Stark and Perez duke it out and then Perez hits a Canadian Destroyer. Tiffany and Perez duke it out until Tiff goes for a powerbomb and the two spill over the ropes.

Perez hangs on as they tumble over as if this were a Royal Rumble match. She rolls back in the ring and runs over to climb up the ladder again but Gigi Dolin stops her. Gigi swings Perez into the ladder repeatedly and then hits a Crucifix Bomb.

Valkyria and Dolin climb up opposing sides of the ladder. Dolin flips Valkyria off and she crashes down below. Jacy Jane runs out and knocks Dolin off the ladder onto a bridge ladder laying between the ladder rungs and the middle turnbuckle in the corner.

Jacy Jane screams "it's about me!" as the fans boo and the officials try and get her to leave the ring. She heads to the back screaming "This is about me!" as the fans chant "You suck! You suck!" at her. Stratton sets the ladder up under the belt and begins climbing but is knocked out over the top and takes out Valkyria, Perez and Stark on the floor.

She barely caught them and basically flipped and flat-backed from the top of the ladder down. Ouch. Ouch. Ouch. Back in the ring, Hartwell is left alone and she sets the ladder up. She begins climbing but slips and slides down the rungs.

She slowly begins climbing again but once more slips and slides down. Dexter Lumis appears to a thunderous reaction at ringside. He rolls in the ring and helps his former InDex member up the ladder, putting her on his shoulders and climbing for her. She un-hooks the belt and wins as the crowd goes nuts.

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Indi Hartwell