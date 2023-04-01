WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Live Coverage & Results (April 1st, 2023)

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

The following are the ongoing live results of today's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER RESULTS (4/1/2023)

The Kickoff Show for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event here at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Weekend is now officially off-and-running, as the "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs.

DJ Peter Rosenberg welcomes us to the show, and he is joined by Dave LeGreca. The two banter back-and-forth to start the official pre-show for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. They immediately jump into the main event as we see footage of Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker arriving to the arena.

We hear the two continue to delve into the scheduled lineup for the show, stopping to talk us into the elaborate video package showing the road to Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in one of the featured bouts on the card this afternoon.

After the package wraps up, LeGreca and Rosenberg further discuss the Unsanctioned match between these two and how tensions are high heading into this very personal grudge match showdown. Rosenberg says Gargano told him "Johnny Wrestling" is dead. He's going to try and hurt Waller.

They mention Johnny's wife and kids are going to be in attendance for this one and then they give their predictions for the match. Rosenberg informs us that throughout the pre-show, we're going to see video packages on all of the women in the women's title ladder match.

From there, we shoot to a Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills video with Tiffany Stratton talking about being the picture-perfect Los Angeles star. She has a Tiffany Epiphany that she is going to climb the ladder and win the title. She says then L.A. will be re-named, Tiffy-Town. "Toodles!" she concludes.

Now we shoot to an Indi Hartwell video where she talks about her quest to try and win the NXT Women's Championship today. Then we shoot to a Zoey Stark package. After hers wraps up, we shoot back to Rosenberg who is by himself now and he mentions the NXT Tag-Team title bout.

We are sent to some social media footage of Tony D'Angelo and Stacks and others involved in the three-way tag-team title match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The Creed Brothers are shown working out on the beach and then Gallus is shown on the boardwalk in L.A. relaxing and having fun.

Kaz Famuyide and David Shoemaker join Peter Rosenberg and the two podcasters help him break down the NXT Tag-Team Championship three-way. They give their picks for who they feel will win the match, with Kaz picking The Creed Brothers and Shoemaker picking D'Angelo and Stacks.

Rosenberg hypes an eight-person tag-team match pitting Chase U and Schism with the winner gaining control of Chase U taking place later on in the Kickoff Show. We then shoot to The Miz's musical performance video.

After this, we return and see some video packages from Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyrie promoting the women's title ladder match. Now we see Perez backstage handing over the women's title to the referee to hang above the ring, as it will be the opening match when the main card kicks off.

The video package for the five-way showdown for the NXT North American Championship airs. Afterwards, we return to Rosenberg, Kaz and Shoemaker, and the three run down their thoughts on the title bout.

From there, we switch gears and begin focusing on the main event of this year's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver show, which features Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT World Championship. The video package airs, the three give their thoughts and then wrap up.

Chase U & Tyler Bate vs. Schism

Booker T's theme hits and the WWE Hall of Fame legend emerges and begins making his way down to ringside with his notes in-hand. He takes a seat as Peter Rosenberg officially wraps things up on his end.

We shift gears and now we see Chase U and Tyler Bate make their way out and head to the ring. As they settle inside, the camera pans over to show Booker T and Vic Joseph at the commentary desk at ringside.

Now the theme for Schism hits and out comes the dark, ominous group for this high stakes showdown, where the winning team will gain ownership control in Chase University going forward.

All men are in the ring and ready to rock. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Andre Chase starts off well, taking it to one member of Schism. We see a tag and Chase works over him as well before stopping to tag Tyler Bate into the ring.

Bate hits the ring with a ton of energy and he goes to work on the Schism member before tagging Duke Hudson in. Immediately Hudson causes issues so Chase yells at him. Thea Hail tags in and Ava comes in but then tags right back out. Hail screams for them to get her back in.

This allows Schism to sneak-attack Chase as he was trying to calm her down. Joe Gacy beats Chase down and starts mocking his C-H-A-S-E U stomp spot. Chase ends up cutting him short and fighting for a comeback. He tags Bate back in.

Ava tags in, so Thea Hail comes in as well. Hail screams like a crazy woman and then the two start mixing it up. Ava takes the offensive driver's seat and goes to work on her. She hits a float-over suplex for a near fall attempt and then grabs Hail by her hair and bashes the back of her head into the canvas repeatedly.

We see some more back-and-forth offense with Chase U dominating. Chase goes to make the tag, and despite Duke Hudson having his hand extended, we see Chase tag Bate in instead. This happens a couple of times and Hudson gets annoyed.

Chase finally looks to Hudson for help but now Hudson doesn't seem to want to do it. He finally does after hesitating and goes on an offensive spree, taking it to any-and-everything that moves from the Schism side of the ring.

Hail makes a save after Schism teams up and takes the offensive lead. We see Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate duking it out, Hudson comes in and throws a big boot but accidentally blasts Bate. Gacy follows up with a big spot and goes for the cover but Chase hits the ring to break it up.

Schism ends up taking out all of the Chase U members, leaving Duke Hudson by himself. We see a big stand-off between Hudson and Schism. Gacy gets in Hudson's ear and says something. He pulls out a Schism shirt and hands it to Hudson. Hudson takes his Chase U shirt off and puts the Schism shirt on as the fans boo.

The fans chant "You sold out!" at Hudson as Chase, Bate and Hail look on in horror. We see a stand-off between the three of them and the now five members of Schism. Hudson backs up, however, and takes his Schism shirt off and re-joins his Chase U brothers in beating down Schism.

Andre Chase gets the crowd going with his C-H-A-S-E U stomp spot and then tags in Hudson. Hudson hits a high spot and Chase sets him up with the Flatliner for Hudson to make the pin. Chase U gets the win and maintains ownership of Chase University. Fun match.

Winners: Chase U & Tyler Bate

NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

After the Kickoff Show match wraps up, we see a video package for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver hosts Pretty Deadly, as well as one for Gigi Dolin and then Rosenberg checks in one final time to remind everyone that the NXT Women's Championship ladder match will open the main show.

On that note, Rosenberg is joined by Denise Salcedo and the two wrap up the Kickoff Show for today's event. Zoey Stark's theme hits and she makes her way down to the ring for our opening match.

Indi Hartwell's theme hits and she comes out to the ring second. After she settles in the ring, the theme for Gigi Dolin hits and the former Toxic Attraction member emerges with a pink rose in-hand. She heads to the ring and joins Stark and Hartwell.

As Dolin enters the ring, Rosenberg wraps up the Kickoff Show. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs again and then a cold open narrated by Pretty Deadly airs.

It wraps up and we return inside the Crypto.com Arena where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the program. Tiffany Stratton's theme hits and she heads to the ring. The theme for Lyra Valkyria hits and she enters the squared circle as well.

Roxanne Perez's music hits and out comes the reigning and defending NXT Women's Champion heading into this ladder match. The commentators mention that Perez was added to this one after being medically cleared and permitted by Shawn Michaels.

The official match graphic flashes across the screen, all five ladies are in the ring and after a long shot of the NXT Women's Championship hanging above the ring, the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Immediately we see some of the participants roll out to the floor as Vic and Booker talk about strategy being key in a multiple-person match, particularly one with ladders involved. It doesn't take long at all for the "ooh's" and "ahh's" to start, as Valkyria knocks a few heads into ladders on the floor.

We see a cool ladder ramp spot in the corner. Valkyria ends up being left alone in the ring long enough to set up a ladder under the NXT Women's Championship hanging above the center of the ring. The fans break out in a "This is Awesome" chant.

Tiffany and Stark hit the ring but Stark is shucked off. Tiffany and Lyra duke it out on top of the ladder until Hartwell flies into the picture with Stark. They knock the two off the ladder and then Hartwell is left alone in the ring. She goes for the climb but Tiffany climbs up on the other side.

Perez ends up jumping on the back of Hartwell as Tiffany gets her hands on the belt. Hartwell breaks free and knocks the ladder over to knock Tiffany and Roxanne off. She sets the ladder back up and begins a slow climb until Gigi Dolin brings in another ladder and whacks her with it.

Valkyria is thrown onto another ladder draped in the corner and Stark runs and splashes on her on the ladder for good measure. The fans break out in another "This is Awesome" chant as Gigi sets up a ladder under the belt. She begins her climb but Stratton brings her down the hard way.

Stratton drops her on accident but then picks her back up and dumps her on another ladder nearby. Tiffany and Roxanne duke it out and then the two quickly scramble to the ladder in the middle of the ring and begin climbing. Stratton hits a flipping back elbow into Perez in the corner.

Hartwell re-enters the ring and hits a brutal spinebuster on the ladder for Stratton. Ouch. Hartwell begins climbing the ladder but now Starks rolls into the ring to stop her. Stark goes to springboard into a splash on Hartwell on a ladder but seems to hurt her wrist and get tied up in the ropes a bit on the way in.

Regardless, Stark heads over and begins her climb up the ladder until Perez grabs her leg and dangles off the side of the ladder as Stark holds on. Stark and Perez duke it out and then Perez hits a Canadian Destroyer. Tiffany and Perez duke it out until Tiff goes for a powerbomb and the two spill over the ropes.

Perez hangs on as they tumble over as if this were a Royal Rumble match. She rolls back in the ring and runs over to climb up the ladder again but Gigi Dolin stops her. Gigi swings Perez into the ladder repeatedly and then hits a Crucifix Bomb.

Valkyria and Dolin climb up opposing sides of the ladder. Dolin flips Valkyria off and she crashes down below. Jacy Jane runs out and knocks Dolin off the ladder onto a bridge ladder laying between the ladder rungs and the middle turnbuckle in the corner.

Jacy Jane screams "it's about me!" as the fans boo and the officials try and get her to leave the ring. She heads to the back screaming "This is about me!" as the fans chant "You suck! You suck!" at her. Stratton sets the ladder up under the belt and begins climbing but is knocked out over the top and takes out Valkyria, Perez and Stark on the floor.

She barely caught them and basically flipped and flat-backed from the top of the ladder down. Ouch. Ouch. Ouch. Back in the ring, Hartwell is left alone and she sets the ladder up. She begins climbing but slips and slides down the rungs.

She slowly begins climbing again but once more slips and slides down. Dexter Lumis appears to a thunderous reaction at ringside. He rolls in the ring and helps his former InDex member up the ladder, putting her on his shoulders and climbing for her. She un-hooks the belt and wins as the crowd goes nuts.

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Indi Hartwell

NXT Tag-Team Championship

Gallus (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

We switch gears and get ready for our next match, which will once again feature a title on-the-line. The NXT Tag-Team Championship triple-threat match is up next. The Creed Brothers make their way to the ring first.

As Brutus and Julius Creed head to the ring, we see UFC legend Daniel Cormier sitting front row inside the Crypto.com Arena for today's special event. Now the duo of Tony D'Angelo and Stacks come out with a bunch of their mob friends lining the entrance way.

Now the reigning and defending NXT Tag-Team Champions, Gallus, emerge. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang head to the ring and settle inside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see D'Angelo, Creed and Coffey kicking things off for their respective teams. They all mix it up in the early goings. Julius Creed pops the crowd with a hot tag, going on an offensive spree that sets the fans on fire as they come to life.

Things build to a big spot on the floor where Brutus leaps off the top-rope for a double doomsday device spot. Later on we see Stacks amp up. He hits a big splash off the top and comes close to finishing this one off.

Out of nowhere, a pin attempt is broken up and we see Stacks yanked out to the floor by ... Joe Coffey. He takes out D'Angelo and rolls Stacks back into the ring, where Gallus hits their double-team finisher for the pin fall victory to retain the titles. After the match, Joe Coffey re-joins them in the ring as Gallus reunites.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag-Team Champions: Gallus

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Axiom

Now we shoot backstage where we check in with NXT Stand & Deliver hosts Pretty Deadly. They hype tonight's NXT Championship main event and then approach the locker room door of Bron Breakker. They hesitate out of fear of knocking on the door and decide against it.

From there, we see the video package for the highly-anticipated NXT North American Championship Open Challenge Fatal-5-Way bout, with Wes Lee putting his title on-the-line against four top contenders.

Out comes Ilja Dragunov, followed by Axiom, JD McDonagh, the newcomer Dragon Lee and finally, the reigning and defending NXT North American Champion himself, Wes Lee.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Dragon Lee deliver a stiff punch straight out of the gate. Dragunov goes on an offensive rampage on Axiom in the corner and then is left alone with McDonagh in the ring.

We hear the crowd pop as the bitter rivals turn and face each other. They begin duking it out as the fans go wild. Dragon Lee re-enters the mix and takes out McDonagh and then goes to work on Dragunov in the corner.

Now Dragon Lee and Axiom are left alone in the ring and they start mixing it up. We see Dragon Lee knock Axiom out to the floor and then he hits a running dive and splash onto a pile of bodies on the floor.

Wes Lee and Dragon Lee are left alone in the ring and they begin to mix it up as well. Axiom fires up and hits a crazy moonsault off the top-rope onto a pile of bodies on the floor. McDonagh and Dragunov are left alone in the ring and they start doing submission work. Axiom gets involved as well.

Lee ends up leaping off the top with a turning flipping splash to break up a pin attempt. The fans then break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" and "NXT!" chant. Dragunov goes on an insane offensive run after a lengthy "Fight Forever!" chant from the crowd. Lee ends up killing his momentum and hits a Cardiac Kick for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

We see Grayson Waller warming up backstage and then we shoot to Pretty Deadly outside the locker room door of Carmelo Hayes. They goof off for a bit and then Trick Williams comes out complaining about them interrupting their game-planning.

Williams steals a line from Muhammad Ali about wrestling with alligators and tussling with wales and then vows Melo will show something never seen before as he captures the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker later tonight.

Now the video package for the Unsanctioned match airs to get us ready for the grudge fight between Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano.

After the package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Grayson Waller's theme and out he comes with a cell phone in-hand. A small box is shown in the bottom corner of the ring as he makes his way out, showing his entrance from his point of view from his Instagram Live video.

Waller settles inside and then a Gargano video airs to set up his entrance. He makes his way out after that and stops to spend a moment with his wife and kid at ringside. He heads into the ring and the fight gets started between these two before Gargano even gets his entrance gear off.

The action quickly spills out to the floor where Gargano bounces Waller off the commentary desk. Waller intimidates Booker T and Vic Joseph at ringside. Vic keeps asking if Booker is okay but Booker doesn't answer, even though we see him standing next to Vic on the camera shot.

Booker T finally gets his headphones on and begins talking as he mentions Waller crossing the line. Back in the ring, we see a trash can and a chair already brought into the mix, as well as a kendo stick. Gargano wedges a trash can in the corner and knocks Waller out to the floor.

We see Gargano hit the ropes to build up a full head of momentum and he leaps and dives right into a shot from a trash can lid from Waller. Waller starts pulling out a bunch of chairs and setting them up while bashing Gargano with another.

Six chairs are set up in two rows of three, with the chairs unfolded and facing each other. The two hit the ring and tease a bunch of spots onto the chairs but none go through. Finally, Gargano hits a suplex on Waller with Waller smashing onto all six chairs. Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.

Gargano pulls a table out from under the ring and sets it up as fans chant "Johnny Tables!" Back on the ring apron, Gargano goes to dive into the ring through the ropes but dives right into a flying knee from Waller.

Waller backs in a corner and begins tuning up the band, mocking Shawn Michaels and setting Gargano up for a super kick. Waller starts to take over after that for a prolonged run in the offensive driver's seat.

The action spills out to the floor where Waller beats down Gargano with a chair right in front of his wife and young child at ringside. He gets in Candice LeRae's face and eventually she jumps the guard rail and starts hitting him with a kendo stick.

Waller grabs the stick and yells at her for making the biggest mistake of her life. From behind, Gargano blasts Waller with a kendo stick. In the ring. Gargano hits a springboard DDT for a close near fall.

As the action continues, we see Waller jump back into the offensive lead, taking it to Gargano. He pulls a trash can out from under the ring and puts it over Gargano's head as he's slumped in the corner of the ring. He climbs the ropes on the opposing side of the ring and leaps for a coast-to-coast that connects.

He goes for the cover but Gargano somehow kicks out. Waller takes apart the commentary table and lays Gargano out across it as Vic and Booker plead with him to stop. Gargano recovers as Waller climbs to the top-rope. He blasts hmi with a chair and then power bombs him through the commentary table.

Back in the ring, Waller hits a rolling Stunner for a close near fall. The camera shows very deep and swollen welts all over the back of Waller. The fans break out in a crazy loud chant. Waller heads into the ring with a chair and begins wearing Gargano out with it.

Grayson Waller grabs a lifeless Gargano and yells in his face about being NXT and how he's not on his level. Gargano blasts him with a low blow, picks up the chair and starts wearing him out with it. He goes and grabs another one and bashes him with it as well.

Now we see Gargano put Waller's head through the chair. He picks up the other chair and blasts it with it. He then puts his submission finisher on Waller for the victory. Excellent, excellent match.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships

Fallon Henley & Kiana James (C) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

We shoot backstage and see Tony D'Angelo and Stacks talking about coming up short. In comes Pretty Deadly to ask them, in a very non-sensitive fashion to say the least, how it feels to have their dreams of winning the tag titles come crashing down.

Stacks tries to blame himself for the loss but D'Angelo insists it was not. Pretty Deadly make another insult and offend the two and this leads to a pull apart between all four men that a bunch of officials break up.

After a quick commercial break we return inside the arena where Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn make their way down to the ring for the bridge match between the two real main events, as they prepare for their shot at the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships.

The team of Fallon Henley and Kiana James make their way out and already seem to be at odds. They head to the ring accompanied by Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs and immediately things get off with a bang, as James is taken out by a huge dive before she even enters the ring.

We see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn take turns beating down Fallon Henley as Kiana finally recovers and eventually makes it to the ring apron. We see some back-and-forth action with a ton of close falls, including one after a drop kick off the top into a power bomb from James and Henley.

As it looks like things are coming to an end, we see James yelling to Jensen to hand her bag to her so she can cheat to win, but Briggs and Henley yells at him not to. He doesn't, so James gets ambushed by Fyre and Dawn for a double-team finisher. We have new champs.

Winners and NEW NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

NXT Championship

Bron Breakker (C) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Now we head to a commercial break. When we return, Vic Joseph and Booker T promote NXT Battleground and then announce Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D'Angelo and Stacks for a tag-team bout on Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT. Also announced is Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones.

From there, the elaborate video package, Prime Target: Bron vs. Melo, airs to get us ready for our main event of the evening. It wraps up and we return inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. where Vic Joseph and Booker T get us ready for our final bout of the show.

We see the lights go out and a spotlight shines on the entrance stage. Trick Williams appears and hypes up the crowd as the theme for Carmelo Hayes plays. The challenger emerges and heads down to the ring for our main event.

The camera focuses on a dog inside a "Beware of Dog" dog-house as a graphic that reads, "I got that dog in me" appears. Bron Breakker comes out barking as his theme hits. The NXT Champion heads to the ring for what is the youngest WrestleMania Weekend main event of all-time.

After that, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Breakker and Hayes look at each other and around at the crowd as the fans cheer. The two finally lock-up and get after it following a lengthy "NXT! NXT!" chant.

Both guys push-and-pull with neither establishing an offensive lead. Hayes is unable to toss and takedown the champ, but Breakker goes for the same thing and connects. He backs Hayes in a corner kneeling down and barking like his father, Rick Steiner.

Now the action gets going again where the two bounce off the ropes and Hayes connects with a picture-perfect drop kick. He backs Bron in a corner and lets out a war scream of his own. Hayes gets in some offense and does his basketball shot pose. Breakker beats him down and does the same pose to mock him.

Breakker hits a nice standing moonsault on Hayes for a close near fall attempt. He slaps a tight guillotine on Hayes and squeezes as the two hit the mat. The fans try and rally behind Carmelo with "Let's go Melo!" chants. Hayes starts to fight back but Breakker hits a wicked suplex to slow down his momentum.

As Bron comes at Hayes, he is drop-toe-hold'ed into the turnbuckles face-first in the corner. Hayes puts the boots to him for a follow-up and now the challenger is in the offensive driver's seat. Breakker eventually fights back and starts to focus his attack on the lower-back of the challenger.

We see Breakker hoist Hayes up for a torture rack. Trick Williams hits the ring apron to make the save, pulling him down. The referee ejects Trick from ringside. As Hayes talks to him on the floor, Breakker hits a running dive over the ropes and splashes onto them both.

Back in the ring, Breakker comes off the top-rope and connects with a huge bull dog for a close near fall. Hayes fires up for a comeback and hits a couple of cutters for a close near fall of his own. Breakker keeps this one alive by kicking out.

Hayes plays to the crowd and then heads to the top-rope as they break out in a loud "Melo! Melo!" chant. He leaps off but Breakker moves. Hayes connects with a pump-kick that sends Breakker out to the hard part of the ring apron. Hayes suplexes Breakker back into the ring in an innovative ways for another close pin attempt.

Carmelo heads back to the top-rope but Breakker leaps up to the top-rope in a single hop, ala Kurt Angle in his prime. Once up there he leaps from the top-rope to the shoulders of Hayes with a super fast hurricanrana. That was insane. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out.

We see the ref get bumped and then Breakker gets Hayes in the Steiner Recliner. While the ref is down and out, we see Hayes tap out. Trick Williams re-appears and grabs the NXT Championship. He hits the ring and blasts Breakker with it. Hayes goes for the cover as Trick escapes and the ref recovers, but Breakker kicks out.

Breakker hoists Hayes up with a military press but Hayes comes down and connects with a Code-breaker on the way down. Hayes heads to the top-rope and leaps super high, connecting with a leg drop on the way down. He goes for the cover and gets the 1-2-3. Trick Williams hits the ring to celebrate with Hayes as the crowd goes wild.

Winner and NEW NXT Champion: Carmelo Hayes