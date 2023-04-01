WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Change Made To WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

A change has been made to the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver card.

It’s been announced that the eight-person tag match with Chase U & Tyler Bate vs Schism will now be taking place on the pre-show. The match will feature Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate and Thea Hail vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid and the debuting Ava.

The winning team gets control of Chase University.

It was also confirmed the six-woman NXT Women’s Championship ladder match will open the main show.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #stand amp deliver #wrestlemania

