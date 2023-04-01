Update On Matt Jackson’s Return To AEW

We reported recently that Matt Jackson is out of action in AEW with a partially torn bicep.
A new report reveals he could be good to return in time for Double Or Nothing as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:
"He’s getting therapy, of course, for the injury, a partially torn biceps. Hopeful for Double or Nothing. The timetable he was given was 6-8 weeks, and that is enough time for Double or Nothing, but that’s not a guarantee, but it’s certainly a strong hope and obviously by watching the TV…it looks like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega against The Blackpool Combat Club….looks like an eight-man tag team….could be happening at Double or Nothing. I don’t know that. It just feels like the setup."
⚡ Three AEW Stars Spotted At Tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame
AEW names are currently at tonight's WWE Hall of Fame event in Los Angles, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "Malakai Black, Andra [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 10:24PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com