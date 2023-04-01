WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Matt Jackson’s Return To AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

We reported recently that Matt Jackson is out of action in AEW with a partially torn bicep.

A new report reveals he could be good to return in time for Double Or Nothing as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

"He’s getting therapy, of course, for the injury, a partially torn biceps. Hopeful for Double or Nothing. The timetable he was given was 6-8 weeks, and that is enough time for Double or Nothing, but that’s not a guarantee, but it’s certainly a strong hope and obviously by watching the TV…it looks like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega against The Blackpool Combat Club….looks like an eight-man tag team….could be happening at Double or Nothing. I don’t know that. It just feels like the setup."

Three AEW Stars Spotted At Tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame

AEW names are currently at tonight's WWE Hall of Fame event in Los Angles, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "Malakai Black, Andra [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 10:24PM


 

