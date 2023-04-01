Update On Matt Jackson’s Return To AEW

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

We reported recently that Matt Jackson is out of action in AEW with a partially torn bicep.

A new report reveals he could be good to return in time for Double Or Nothing as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

"He’s getting therapy, of course, for the injury, a partially torn biceps. Hopeful for Double or Nothing. The timetable he was given was 6-8 weeks, and that is enough time for Double or Nothing, but that’s not a guarantee, but it’s certainly a strong hope and obviously by watching the TV…it looks like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega against The Blackpool Combat Club….looks like an eight-man tag team….could be happening at Double or Nothing. I don’t know that. It just feels like the setup."



