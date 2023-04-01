WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

Final Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

WWE will present NXT Stand & Deliver at 1 PM ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles today.

WWE NXT Championship Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes will headline the big events. Below is the final card:

NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT Championship Match
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match
Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell

NXT North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Match
Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonaugh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Kiana James & Fallon Henley (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Unsanctioned Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Eight-Person Tag Team Match (Winner Gains Control of Chase University)
Schism vs. Chase U & Tyler Bate

NXT Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match
Gallus (c) vs. Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks


