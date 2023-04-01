Final Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

WWE will present NXT Stand & Deliver at 1 PM ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles today.
WWE NXT Championship Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes will headline the big events. Below is the final card:
NXT Stand & Deliver
NXT Championship Match
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes
NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match
Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell
NXT North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Match
Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonaugh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Kiana James & Fallon Henley (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
Unsanctioned Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
Eight-Person Tag Team Match (Winner Gains Control of Chase University)
Schism vs. Chase U & Tyler Bate
NXT Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match
Gallus (c) vs. Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
