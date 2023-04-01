Final Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

WWE will present NXT Stand & Deliver at 1 PM ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles today.

WWE NXT Championship Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes will headline the big events. Below is the final card:

NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT Championship Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell

NXT North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Match

Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonaugh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Kiana James & Fallon Henley (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Eight-Person Tag Team Match (Winner Gains Control of Chase University)

Schism vs. Chase U & Tyler Bate

NXT Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match

Gallus (c) vs. Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks