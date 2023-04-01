Jerry "The King" Lawler Appears At WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler appeared via a pre-recorded video for the Hall of Fame tonight. This was the first time he's been seen since he suffered a stroke back in February.
Lawler said that he could not be there live because he is still recovering and then he introduced Jimmy Hart to induct Andy Kaufman before he then introduced his family to accept the induction.
An emotional moment seeing Jerry “The King” Lawler back on our screens, talking about Andy Kaufman #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/uznoI1edQw— RN Pro Wrestling (@RNProWrestling) April 1, 2023
