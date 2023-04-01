WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

Jerry "The King" Lawler Appears At WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

Jerry "The King" Lawler Appears At WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler appeared via a pre-recorded video for the Hall of Fame tonight. This was the first time he's been seen since he suffered a stroke back in February.

Lawler said that he could not be there live because he is still recovering and then he introduced Jimmy Hart to induct Andy Kaufman before he then introduced his family to accept the induction. 

WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony Report

With thanks to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the following report: – The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 01, 2023 12:45AM

 

 

 

Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #jerry lawler #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81328/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer