Vincent And Dutch Return To ROH At ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

The Righteous have returned to Ring of Honor
At ROH Supercard of Honor, Vincent & Dutch returned to confront Evil Uno & Stu Grayson to close out Zero Hour.
Vincent & Dutch are former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Bateman. They lost the titles to Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
The duo had a tryout with WWE in December and were crowd for a December episode of NXT which lead to speculation they may sign with WWE.
🎈 #ROH #SupercardofHonor #ZeroHour— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 31, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/o9znDHioE6
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/Vw29OtUy0k
So much for being in the Wyatt 6! The Righteous are back in #ROH at #SupercardOfHonor pic.twitter.com/Ah2GrZj5gu— Ango (@AngoPW) March 31, 2023
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com