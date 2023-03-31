Vincent And Dutch Return To ROH At ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

The Righteous have returned to Ring of Honor

At ROH Supercard of Honor, Vincent & Dutch returned to confront Evil Uno & Stu Grayson to close out Zero Hour.

Vincent & Dutch are former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Bateman. They lost the titles to Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

The duo had a tryout with WWE in December and were crowd for a December episode of NXT which lead to speculation they may sign with WWE.