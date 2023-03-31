WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

New Match Added To Tonight’s Go-Home WWE SmackDown, Updated Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

New Match Added To Tonight’s Go-Home WWE SmackDown, Updated Card

WWE has announced a new Fatal 4 Way for tonight’s WrestleMania 39 which will serve as the go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.
 
The match will feature Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville ahead of the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown:

- The go-home build for WrestleMania 39

- Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville

- Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium

- Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear for their final meeting before WrestleMania 39

- 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81310/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer