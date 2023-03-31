WATCH The Official Set Reveal For WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

WWE officially unveiled the set for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles and it's HUGE! The set reveal was taped last night with many saying it is one of the best sets the company has ever done for a WrestleMania.

The two-night event is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this Saturday and Sunday. The reveal was hosted by Corey Graves and Carmella. They were joined by skateboarders Leticia Bufoni, Monica Torres, and Briana King.

Watch the reveal below: