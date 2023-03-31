WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

WATCH The Official Set Reveal For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

WWE officially unveiled the set for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles and it's HUGE! The set reveal was taped last night with many saying it is one of the best sets the company has ever done for a WrestleMania.

The two-night event is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this Saturday and Sunday. The reveal was hosted by Corey Graves and Carmella. They were joined by skateboarders Leticia Bufoni, Monica Torres, and Briana King.

Watch the reveal below:


