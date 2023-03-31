WWE WrestleMania 39 Has Already Surpassed Last Year’s WrestleMania

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics (via WrestleTix), this year’s WrestleMania has already surpassed last year’s WrestleMania in terms of tickets sold.
“This year’s Wrestlemania has now surpassed last year’s Wrestlemania in terms of tickets distributed as estimated by @WrestleTix analysis of ticket maps.
WWE WrestleMania is one of most anticipated events on the WWE roster. The two-night event will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and continue with the main events at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2.
