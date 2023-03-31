WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 Has Already Surpassed Last Year’s WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Has Already Surpassed Last Year's WrestleMania

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics (via WrestleTix), this year’s WrestleMania has already surpassed last year’s WrestleMania in terms of tickets sold.

“This year’s Wrestlemania has now surpassed last year’s Wrestlemania in terms of tickets distributed as estimated by @WrestleTix analysis of ticket maps.

WWE WrestleMania is one of most anticipated events on the WWE roster. The two-night event will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and continue with the main events at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2. 

“Both nights combined:
Last year: 130,166
This year (so far): 131,807″


