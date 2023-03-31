Triple H Has Big Creative Plans For WWE RAW Star, Possible Spoiler

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

Triple H reportedly has big plans for a WWE RAW Superstar following WrestleMania 39.

This weekend, Rey Mysterio set to face his son Dominik Mysterio, and during the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer revealed:

"Everyone has been impressed with Dominik Mysterio and it’s pretty much universally acknowledged that Rey vs. Dominik is the hottest thing in the company aside from the Bloodline stuff.

"Levesque is very high on Dominik and his future past this angle and there are long-term plans for him as a star."

Meltzer added:

"There have been various ideas batted around regarding Rey and Dominik’s long-term including a very long-term culmination and she (Vickie Guerrero) wasn’t part of those ideas, but the ideas are pretty vague past the culmination and how they get there is something that would be filled in later."

Vickie Guerrero recently departed AEW.