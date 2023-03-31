Update On Matt Riddle’s Return To WWE TV

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

PWInsider is reporting, "there's a creative pitch for a Matt Riddle return," but he’s not in Los Angles this weekend for WrestleMania as of this report, although that could all change or being kept under wraps.

Riddle was last seen on the December 5 episode of Raw when Solo Sikoa viciously attacked him effectively writing him off WWE television. The angle took place because Riddle failed a second drug test and was required to enter rehab.

There is some speculation Riddle could return on the RAW after WrestleMania, which always features a few surprise returns.