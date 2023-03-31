WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Put Creative On Hold For Shinsuke Nakamura

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

WWE has paused their plans for SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura, and this is why he isn’t being used in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion has been absent from television for a number of months.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has put creative plans on hold for him until after WrestleMania. 

Names confirmed for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match include Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, Santos Escobar, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Johnny Gargano, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and Madcap Moss.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #shinsuke nakamura

