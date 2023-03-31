IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive Results (3/30/2023)

IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW recently held their Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive Event, which emanated from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Below are the results from the show, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com:

- Yuya Uemura def. Gabriel Kidd in a Countdown To Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive Match.

- Trey Miguel (c) def. Rich Swann, Kevin Knight, Frankie Kazarian, Clark Connors and Rocky Romero in a 6-Way Scramble Match to retain his IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship.

- Callihan, Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin and PCO def. Eddie Edwards, Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos and IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- Jeff Cobb def. Moose in a Singles Match.

- Deonna Purrazzo def. Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw and Miyu Yamashita in a 4-Way Match to advance to Rebellion and face Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship.

- Gia Miller then interviews the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club and they have declared victory in tonight’s 4-Way Match for their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, which is coming up next at Multiverse United.

- Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (c) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis), TMDK (Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito) and Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) in a 4-Way Match to retain their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships.

- KUSHIDA def. Lio Rush in a Singles Match. After the match, KUSHIDA and Lio Rush show each other respect as they embrace in the middle of the ring.

- KENTA (c) def. Minoru Suzuki to retain his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. After the match, security holds back an enraged Minoru Suzuki with steel chair in-hand.

- Hiroshi Tanahashi def. "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a Singles Match. After the match, Tanahashi helps Bailey to his feet in a show of respect. IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive then goes off the air.