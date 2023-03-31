AEW Star Looks Set To Return Soon

An AEW star who has been out of action since January looks set to be returning very soon.

Bandido, who last wrestled on AEW television against Bryan Danielson on the January 18 episode of Dynamite will be back following a number of "visa issues".

Tony Khan during the ROH Supercard of Honor media call noted the following:

“Bandido is a great example of an international wrestler that I’ve seen in Ring of Honor and was on All In and is a tremendous talent. He signed with ROH when we started AEW.

“On ROH, he was the lineal champion. I really like working with him and he’s one of a number of international wrestlers who I really like who have had to renew their visas.

“It’s nothing nefarious, it’s a process that, when you use international talent, for a company that does the bulk of its business domestically, then you’re going to see visa renewals and you deal with it whether it’s in AEW or English football.

“I was very excited to get Bandido’s stuff all settled and he’s been a great example of somebody that has a chance to excel in both promotions and internationally.”