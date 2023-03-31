Cody Rhodes Reveals One Of His AEW "Regrets"

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

Cody Rhodes has spoken out about something that he regrets from his time in All Elite Wrestling. Reflecting role in the company which saw him coaching the younger talent, Rhodes said to Bleacher Report, the following:

“I was letting some of them beat me long before they should ever beat me.

“I wanted them to succeed, and I still do, but it wasn’t time for me to be a coach. It was time for me to be a player.”