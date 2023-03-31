WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Reveals One Of His AEW "Regrets"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Cody Rhodes has spoken out about something that he regrets from his time in All Elite Wrestling. Reflecting role in the company which saw him coaching the younger talent, Rhodes said to Bleacher Report, the following:

“I was letting some of them beat me long before they should ever beat me.

“I wanted them to succeed, and I still do, but it wasn’t time for me to be a coach. It was time for me to be a player.”

Source: bleacherreport.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #cody rhodes

