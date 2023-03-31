WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Photoed With AEW Stars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

On Thursday, CM Punk was photographed alongside his good friends Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in a gym. 

CM Punk hasn’t been seen on AEW TV for months as he has been recovering from an injury and has been dealing with backstage and contract issues following the real-life backstage fight at All Out last year.

Nobody knows for sure if Punk will ever return to AEW amid speculation that he keeps burning bridges and a lot of the top talent there is against his return.

