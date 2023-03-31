Check Out The New ROH World Championship Belts

The mew design for the ROH World Championship has been revealed by Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club.
A photo of the new design was shared by MuscleManMalcolm on Twitter.
How are we feeling about the new Ring of Honor World Championship? #watchROH pic.twitter.com/aAUlhhKtl3— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 31, 2023
