Check Out The New ROH World Championship Belts

The mew design for the ROH World Championship has been revealed by Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club.

A photo of the new design was shared by MuscleManMalcolm on Twitter.

How are we feeling about the new Ring of Honor World Championship? #watchROH pic.twitter.com/aAUlhhKtl3 — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 31, 2023