WWE WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles Vandalized

The official WWE WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles has been vandalized.

Footage has been posted online that shows, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley giving their opinion of their opponents, Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair while spraypainting displays and causing vandalism.

In an ultimate act of district, they are seen in the lowrider on display which had been driven by the late, great Eddie Guerrero. Dominik also promoted a t-shirt that features himself Rhea that’s available at the WWE WrestleMania Superstore.