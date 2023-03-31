WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Don Callis' Nasty Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Update On Don Callis' Nasty Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Don Callis who is reported to have suffered a deep cut on his head during a backstage segment on this  Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

The injury occurred after he took a shot to the head with a lighting rig after he was attacked by Jon Moxley. Alvarez said:

"In taking the bump, Don was unaware that there was a lighting rig right behind him. He went head first into the lighting rig and he got gashed open. It was described to me as looking like he was hit with a hatchet...allegedly his doctor told him it was so deep that you could see his skull, bleeding everywhere. They took him to the hospital and he was there until 3 am...He was there til 3 am because it took them that long to put his head back together."

WNS wishes Callis all the best in his recovery.

