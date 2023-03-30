WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tony Khan Has "Huge Announcement" Planned for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

Tony Khan Has "Huge Announcement" Planned for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During today’s ROH Supercard of Honor media conference call, it was revealed that Tony Khan announced there is a huge announcement coming up on AEW Dynamite.

Khan noted he has one of his "huge announcements" scheduled for the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan said that would be "exciting news" with the show set to be held in the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wedneday, and the results and spoilers can be read below, c [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 30, 2023 08:29AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81283/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer