Tony Khan Has "Huge Announcement" Planned for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During today’s ROH Supercard of Honor media conference call, it was revealed that Tony Khan announced there is a huge announcement coming up on AEW Dynamite.
Khan noted he has one of his "huge announcements" scheduled for the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan said that would be "exciting news" with the show set to be held in the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.
⚡ SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wedneday, and the results and spoilers can be read below, c [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 30, 2023 08:29AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com