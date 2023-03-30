WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces NXT Battleground Date and Location

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

WWE issued the following:

NXT® BATTLEGROUND SET FOR LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS ON MAY 28

STAMFORD, Conn., March 30, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT Battleground will take place live at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. on Sunday, May 28. Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.tsongascenter.com/.

This marks the first time that an NXT premium live event has taken place in Massachusetts and the second time since February 2020 that a stand-alone NXT premium live event has taken place outside of the state of Florida. NXT Vengeance Day emanated from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte this past February.

NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, North American Champion Wes Lee, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton and more.

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an incredible night of action to the passionate fans of Massachusetts and those watching at home,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

 
NXT Battleground will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #battleground

