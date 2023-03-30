WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Reveals Why He Doesn’t Share Personal Life On Social Media

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

During a recent interview with Whiskey Ginger, John Cena commented on why he doesn't get too personal on his social media and how he uses each social media platform differently:

"I believe that people have to earn the right to hear your story,” Cena said. “I am just not an advocate of turning the camera around in my own life. I have a wonderful circle of people I love that d*** know everything about me and they love me back and we’ve earned that respect. Each platform I use uniquely, differently. I use Twitter differently than Facebook, I use Instagram differently than TikTok, and all four sometimes send a certain message in unison."

