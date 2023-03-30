John Cena Reveals Why He Doesn’t Share Personal Life On Social Media

During a recent interview with Whiskey Ginger, John Cena commented on why he doesn't get too personal on his social media and how he uses each social media platform differently:

"I believe that people have to earn the right to hear your story,” Cena said. “I am just not an advocate of turning the camera around in my own life. I have a wonderful circle of people I love that d*** know everything about me and they love me back and we’ve earned that respect. Each platform I use uniquely, differently. I use Twitter differently than Facebook, I use Instagram differently than TikTok, and all four sometimes send a certain message in unison."