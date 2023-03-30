Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW tonight present their Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Below is the announced card:

- Scramble Match for IMPACT X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero

- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

- NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

- Winner Gets Knockouts Championship Match at Sacrifice: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita

- Alex Coughlin, Callihan, Fred Rosser, and PCO vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry and Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor and J. R. Kratos)

- Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA

- Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

- Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

- Pre-Show Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura