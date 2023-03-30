Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United

IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW tonight present their Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Below is the announced card:
- Scramble Match for IMPACT X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero
- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Winner Gets Knockouts Championship Match at Sacrifice: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita
- Alex Coughlin, Callihan, Fred Rosser, and PCO vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry and Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor and J. R. Kratos)
- Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA
- Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Moose vs. Jeff Cobb
- Pre-Show Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com