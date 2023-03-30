Major Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamit on TBS The Blackpool Combat Club surrounded the ring to attack Kenny Omega following Omega’s victory over Jeff Cobb.

Bryan Danielson made his first appearance since the Revolution PPV and ran to the ring seemingly save Omega. However, Danielson turned heel by attacking Omega and joining in the beatdown with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Bryan yelled at Omega and said Omega is everything that is wrong with wrestling.