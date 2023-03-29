Another Sneak Peak Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Stage

Another photo of the early stages of the WrestleMania 39 set construction has leaked on social media company looks to have a very Hollywood theme for the big event which takes place this weekend.
It remains to be seen what the final stage will look like, but a reveal is expected soon. WrestleMania looks to be "Going Hollywood" as it did back in 2005.
Here’s a clear view of the stage #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/l1Af4tF4jZ— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) March 29, 2023
The full card for WrestleMania 39:
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – SmackDown Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka – Raw Women’s Championship
The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)
Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena – United States Championship
Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – Intercontinental Championship
Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor – Hell In A Cell
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com