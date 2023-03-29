WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Sneak Peak Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2023

Another photo of the early stages of the WrestleMania 39 set construction has leaked on social media company looks to have a very Hollywood theme for the big event which takes place this weekend.

It remains to be seen what the final stage will look like, but a reveal is expected soon. WrestleMania looks to be "Going Hollywood" as it did back in 2005.

The full card for WrestleMania 39:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka – Raw Women’s Championship

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena – United States Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor – Hell In A Cell

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders


