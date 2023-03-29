Vickie Guerrero Reveals "Opportunities Weren’t Given" In AEW

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Vickie Guerrero discussed her time with AEW and her decision to quit the promotion:
“My character wasn’t progressed for the three years, and opportunities weren’t given. I just felt like, for me, as a professional decision, I needed to go somewhere else where I’m able to be the character that I want to be and to be appreciated for the work that I can present inside the ring. Even though I’m gonna miss managing Nyla and Marina, three years is good. I tried it, I bought the t-shirt, I get to say I was there, and I’m ready to move on and bet on myself. So with the way doors have opened, I’m very grateful, and I know that AEW’s gonna be very successful, and they’re gonna do great stuff in the future. I just want to take a different road.”
