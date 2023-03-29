WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Vickie Guerrero Reveals "Opportunities Weren’t Given" In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2023

Vickie Guerrero Reveals "Opportunities Weren’t Given" In AEW

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Vickie Guerrero discussed her time with AEW and her decision to quit the promotion:

“My character wasn’t progressed for the three years, and opportunities weren’t given. I just felt like, for me, as a professional decision, I needed to go somewhere else where I’m able to be the character that I want to be and to be appreciated for the work that I can present inside the ring. Even though I’m gonna miss managing Nyla and Marina, three years is good. I tried it, I bought the t-shirt, I get to say I was there, and I’m ready to move on and bet on myself. So with the way doors have opened, I’m very grateful, and I know that AEW’s gonna be very successful, and they’re gonna do great stuff in the future. I just want to take a different road.” 

A Match With Big Implications Announced For AEW Dynamite In New York

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed another big match for the promotion's return to Long Island, New York. FTR will receive another shot [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 28, 2023 02:54PM

Source: SEScoops.com
Tags: #aew #vickie guerrero

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81266/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer