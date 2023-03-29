WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Referee Tim White Announced As The 2023 Warrior Award Recipient

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2023

The Warrior Award was launched as a special award as part of the WWE Hall of Fame to honor those behind the scenes of the company or those that have showcased bravery, courage, or charitable achievements. Today WWE announced its latest recipient. 

The 2023 Warrior Award will be presented to former referee Tim White. White’s career as a WWE referee started in the 1980s while he worked as the agent and minder for Andre The Giant. White had many legendary stories about his time on the road with Andre.

Tim White became a full-time referee for WWE in 1993 following the death of Andre and would go on to officiate matches until he White suffered a serious shoulder injury during Hell In A Cell match between Chris Jericho and Triple H in 2002. He returned to referee one more match at WrestleMania 20 between Chris Jericho and Christian but he re-injured his shoulder and thus ended his in-ring career.

On June 19, 2022, White died at the age of 68.


Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #tim white #warrior award

