Vince McMahon Would Be Open To A WWE Sale Without Him Staying

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2023

Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors in early 2023 led many to believe it is just a matter of time until he regained full control of the company and creative, although that might not be the case according to a report from Fightful Select.

A source has told Fightful that according to those well placed in WWE and "close personally" to McMahon, he would be interested in a sale that didn’t involve him staying on.

The report went on to note that a deal that involved Vince McMahon retaining control of the company in any form could negatively impact the "sale price, leverage, and value of the brand."

Some of those interested in buying WWE are reportedly interested in bringing back Stephanie McMahon to lead the company. She resigned at the beginning of 2023.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

