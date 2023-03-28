WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First-Look At WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

We are days away from WWE’s biggest event of the year, when WrestleMania 39 invades Los Angeles for two nights on April 1 and 2.

Such a big event always warrants an impressive production setup, complete with epic entrance stage.

WWE traditionally reveals the WrestleMania stage a few days before the show once the construction of the set is completely finished, but often as is the case again this year, there are leaks.

News On When WWE Will Be Announcing Final WrestleMania 39 Lineup

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights on April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Both nights will be broadcast [...]

