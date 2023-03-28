First-Look At WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance Stage

We are days away from WWE’s biggest event of the year, when WrestleMania 39 invades Los Angeles for two nights on April 1 and 2.
Such a big event always warrants an impressive production setup, complete with epic entrance stage.
WWE traditionally reveals the WrestleMania stage a few days before the show once the construction of the set is completely finished, but often as is the case again this year, there are leaks.
The #WWE #WrestleMania 39 Stage under construction for this weekend👀 pic.twitter.com/dBv4gWirsz— Ben Kerin (@WNS_BenKerin) March 28, 2023
