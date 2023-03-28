News On When WWE Will Be Announcing Final WrestleMania 39 Lineup

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights on April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Both nights will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

PWInsider has revealed WWE will announce the final card for WrestleMania 39 and the match layouts for Saturday and Sunday very soon.

The announcement is expected to be made in the next day or so. PWInsider also added that WWE doesn’t plan on keeping the final lineups a mystery until this weekend.