WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

News On When WWE Will Be Announcing Final WrestleMania 39 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

News On When WWE Will Be Announcing Final WrestleMania 39 Lineup

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights on April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Both nights will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

PWInsider has revealed WWE will announce the final card for WrestleMania 39 and the match layouts for Saturday and Sunday very soon.

The announcement is expected to be made in the next day or so. PWInsider also added that WWE doesn’t plan on keeping the final lineups a mystery until this weekend.

Edge Is Trying To Get WWE To Agree To "Some Pretty Extra Stupid Ideas" For WrestleMania

During an interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Edge commented on his upcoming Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 28, 2023 02:39PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81258/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer