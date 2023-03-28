A Match With Big Implications Announced For AEW Dynamite In New York

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed another big match for the promotion's return to Long Island, New York.

FTR will receive another shot at The Gunns and the AEW Tag Team Titles, but their AEW careers will also be at stake. Khan tweeted:

“Next Wednesday, 4/5 @UBSArena NY Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork AEW World Tag Team Championship Titles vs AEW Careers The Gunns vs FTR Next Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don’t win the belts.”

Below is the updated card:

- AEW Women’s Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho

- AEW Tag Team Championships: The Gunns (c) vs. FTR (FTR must leave AEW if they lose)