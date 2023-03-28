WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A Match With Big Implications Announced For AEW Dynamite In New York

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed another big match for the promotion's return to Long Island, New York.

FTR will receive another shot at The Gunns and the AEW Tag Team Titles, but their AEW careers will also be at stake. Khan tweeted:

 “Next Wednesday, 4/5 @UBSArena NY Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork AEW World Tag Team Championship Titles vs AEW Careers The Gunns vs FTR Next Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don’t win the belts.”

Below is the updated card:

- AEW Women’s Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho
- AEW Tag Team Championships: The Gunns (c) vs. FTR (FTR must leave AEW if they lose)

