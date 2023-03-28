How You Can Order ROH Supercard of Honor on Bleacher Report

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor” Pay-Per-View to Stream on Bleacher Report Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

-- Special Event Available Live on the B/R App, Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices for $39.99 --

March 28, 2023 - Ring of Honor (ROH) will return to Bleacher Report for a special “ROH: Supercard of Honor” pay-per-view event on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). A proving ground for some of wrestling’s biggest stars, the highly anticipated event will put multiple belts on the line and feature a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match to crown new Tag Team Champions.

The card for “ROH: Supercard of Honor” includes:

• ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

• ROH World Tag Team Championship “Jay Briscoe Memorial Reach For The Sky” Ladder Match: The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & Dralistico) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)

• ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

• ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

• ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (c) (Brian Cage & Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. AR Fox & Blake Christian & Metalik

• ROH Women’s World Championship: Winner of Athena (c) vs. Emi Sakura on Thursday night’s ROH TV will defend title on PPV at Supercard of Honor

• AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Kommander

“ROH: Supercard of Honor” will stream live from the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox for $39.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.

Fans watching “ROH: Supercard of Honor” on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

“ROH: Supercard of Honor” will also be available InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers. International fans can access the event via FITE and PPV.com.

Tickets to the live event can still be purchased here and at the box office at the Galen Center at USC. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

