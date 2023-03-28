Bianca Belair Has A Special Entrance Planned For WWE WrestleMania 39

As well as featuring the biggest and best matches, WrestleMania is known for its surprises and special entrances. During an interview with the “In The Kliq” podcast, Bianca Belair was asked if she has a big entrance planned for the event this coming weekend:

“Of course. That’s what’s exciting about WrestleMania. It’s not just the matches. Everybody’s anticipating what the gear is going to look like? What is the entrance going to look like? I had the TSU band last year bring me out, and I’m like, ‘Wow. What can I possibly do to top that?'”

“So, you know, I have something planned and it’s very sentimental to me, and I’m excited about it. I just want this Mania to be, you know, not just about me. I’m building my legacy here and I want my legacy to not just be what people remember what I do, but they remember how I made them feel and inspired. I want it to be bigger than me. I’m just trying to bring that to the table, but I’m very excited about my entrance this year.”