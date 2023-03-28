WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

Matt Jackson is injured after recently suffering a partially torn bicep.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed Jackson suffered the injury in the AEW Trios Title match held on March 15 which also featured The Jericho Appreciation Society and The House of Black. Dave Meltzer noted so far Matt has opted against surgery:

“What I heard is that he opted to not get surgery, so he’s hopeful of being back quicker. Surgery you’re probably looking at seven months.

“The deal that they did on last week’s show with the ambulance and everything, we all thought it was this brilliant show-long storyline, and it worked, but the reason they did it was to cover for Matt being gone for a while.”

WNS wishes Matt Jackson all the best with his recovery.

