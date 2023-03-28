WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Jon Moxley Could Have Appeared On WWE Television With The AEW Title Last Summer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

Jon Moxley Could Have Appeared On WWE Television With The AEW Title Last Summer

Jon Moxley reveals he would have been able to show up to the 2023 WWE SummerSlam event with the AEW World Championship if he wanted to as he was working without a contract.

During an interview with his wife Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Moxley revealed:

“I will give you a tid bit of information from my point of view. The entire summer, I was not under contract [with AEW.] No contract. Free agent. I was at Summerslam weekend wrestling Desperado and sh*t the day of Summerslam. F***ing suplexed him on a bunch of aluminium cans and sh*t cut in half. It was f***ing dope.

“I could have walked into Summerslam that night with the AEW f***ing belt, if had I been so inclined. Nobody knew that because I don’t put my sh*t out there in the world and let everybody know every f***ing thing about my business.”

Speculation CM Punk’s Instagram Story Has Hurt His Chance Of Returning To AEW

AEW star CM Punk recently wrote an Instagram story about his matches against Jon Moxley in the summer of 2022 but then deleted it. It has ca [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 27, 2023 02:07PM

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #summerslam #jon moxley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81250/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer