Jon Moxley Could Have Appeared On WWE Television With The AEW Title Last Summer

Jon Moxley reveals he would have been able to show up to the 2023 WWE SummerSlam event with the AEW World Championship if he wanted to as he was working without a contract.

During an interview with his wife Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Moxley revealed:

“I will give you a tid bit of information from my point of view. The entire summer, I was not under contract [with AEW.] No contract. Free agent. I was at Summerslam weekend wrestling Desperado and sh*t the day of Summerslam. F***ing suplexed him on a bunch of aluminium cans and sh*t cut in half. It was f***ing dope.

“I could have walked into Summerslam that night with the AEW f***ing belt, if had I been so inclined. Nobody knew that because I don’t put my sh*t out there in the world and let everybody know every f***ing thing about my business.”