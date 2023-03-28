WWE RAW Results (3/27/2023)

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (3/27/2023)

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

This week's show kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by pro wrestling legend John Cena.

Miz TV With Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

We shoot inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the final Raw before WrestleMania. The Miz's theme then hits and he heads to the ring for our opening segment.

The WrestleMania 39 host introduces himself and then welcomes his special guests for this Miz TV segment -- the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch,. as well as WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus.

Trish emerges, stops and then is joined by Lita. She stops and the two are joined by Becky Lynch. The three then begin making their way down to the ring for our first segment of this week's show.

As the three settle in the ring and take their seats, Miz begins with a question for Lynch. He says she's "The Man" and with that in mind, why is she needing backup in the form of Trish and Lita for her feud with Damage CTRL.

Miz offends her with this question, prompting her to say she is "The Man" and Miz is a man, a very insecure man with "tiny balls." The fans then chant "tiny balls." Miz smirks and says he's got massive balls, confirmed by his wife Maryse. Lynch says it must be nice to know Maryse didn't get around much before they got together.

Now The Miz then asks why now for Lita and Trish. Why return just to play back-up to Becky Lynch. Lita says she doesn't feel like backup as much as she feels like one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions.

Before anyone can say anything else, the theme for Damage CTRL plays and out comes Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Bayley calls the Phoenix fans idiots and says she has something to say as the trio settles in the ring.

Bayley says she's so sick of all of this. The six women square off and Bayley says she's sick of Trish and Lita actually thinking they matter. She says they might have mattered 20 years ago. Trish says the title on Lita's shoulder says she matters right now.

Lynch says Bayley took two accomplished women in Dakota and Iyo and reduced them to lackeys who haven't done anything in months. She says she thought this was done at WarGames, she thought it was done when they won the tag titles, but she knows now it's not done until WrestleMania. We head to a commercial break.

Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky

As we settle back in from the break, we hear Lynch's theme still playing in the background as Kevin Patrick does an ad read for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie.

From there, we shoot to the ring where Lynch and Sky are squaring off as the bell sounds to kick off our first match of the evening. Straight out of the gate Lynch charges across the ring and establishes the early offensive lead.

We see the action spill out to the floor where Damage CTRL members immediately get involved. Back in the ring, Sky takes it to Lynch with a boot to the throat in the corner. She grounds "The Man" and holds onto a rear chin-lock as the fans chant "Let's go Becky!"

Lynch starts to fight back but Sky avoids letting loose of the offensive reigns. With both ladies laid out in the middle of the ring, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Lynch connecting with a super-plex on Sky off the top-rope. Sky fights back and knocks Lynch out to the floor where she hits a wild dive. Back in the ring, Lynch fights back and hits her Man-Handle Slam for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Becky Lynch

"The Wise Man" & The Bloodline Are In The Building

We see footage of Cody Rhodes getting into Roman Reigns' head on last week's show in a video package. After that, we see Paul Heyman leading Solo Sikoa and The Usos through the backstage area as we head to another commercial break.

Closer Look At Asuka's WWE Career

As we settle back in from the break, we see an extensive video that shows the impressive history in NXT and WWE of Asuka, featuring comments from many WWE personalities to promote the Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Backstage With Seth "Freakin'" Rollins & Mustafa Ali

Now we shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing by with Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. She asks him about the knock out from Logan Paul last week. Mustafa Ali answers for him and this leads to the two bantering back-and-forth until a match is made between the two. That match is up next. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali

Once we settle back in from the break, Mustafa Ali settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of his opponent. The theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins hits and out comes the fan-favorite as the fans sing along with his entrance tune.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Rollins immediately jump into the offensive driver's seat, a spot he remains until the bell sounds again about two minutes later.

Rollins hits a big Stomp while Ali was hanging in the tree of woe. He follows up with another one for good measure and covers him for the pin fall victory. Quick squash match victory.

After the match, Rollins gets on the mic and tells the fans to sing along with his theme again so Logan Paul knows what he's gonna hear all night long at WrestleMania this weekend.

Winner: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Final Team For Women's Showcase At WrestleMania

We shoot backstage where Adam Pearce is approached by Baron Corbin. The trend of Corbin being interrupted and ignored continues as Chelsea Green walks in complaining as always. Sonya Deville comes in and bickers with Pearce as well.

He tells them to team up for the final qualifying match for the women's showcase match at WrestleMania. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Weigh-In For Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

As we settle back in from the break, we see Corey Graves and Adam Pearce standing in the ring, which is covered in carpet. Graves then introduces Omos. "The Nigerian Giant" emerges alongside MVP and heads to the ring.

While Omos is coming to the ring, we see the Omos-Brock Lesnar face-to-face segment that concluded with "The Beast Incarnate" being launched from the ring (after the initial bad botch) by the big man.

MVP grabs the mic from Graves and says he'll take it from here. He gives Lesnar his props and says he respects him. He puts over some of the men he has beaten such as Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle and even ending The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

Omos then tips the scales and his weight is announced as 410 pounds. MVP says Omos is too big to suplex or F-5 and says he won't conquer the "Nigerian Giant" at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar's theme hits and out he comes. He charges to the ring and the fight is immediately on between these two. Lesnar fails to knock Omos off his feet. Omos blasts Lesnar with a big boot and he lands awkwardly on the scale, which looked painful.

Lesnar once again backs off looking nervous as Omos stands tall in the ring as the weigh-in segment for their showdown on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" comes to an end.

Byron Saxton Interviews Rhea Ripley

We see a video package hyping the SmackDown Women's Championship showdown at WrestleMania between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Afterwards, we shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble.

Ripley talks about Charlotte's legacy and says it will not dictate her destiny. She says she will beat her at WrestleMania and take the SmackDown Women's Championship from her when all is said-and-done.

The Street Profits, Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders, Chad Gable & Otis

It's time to head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. With that said, The Street Profits make their way out and head to the squared circle. They settle inside and then Braun Strowman and Ricochet make their way out.

The four men settle in the ring where they will meet The Viking Raiders, Chad Gable & Otis -- next. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a creepy Finn Balor direct-to-camera response to Edge's devilish promo of similar style from last week's show to promote the upcoming Hell In A Cell showdown between the two at WrestleMania.

From there, we shoot back inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where we hear "SHUSH! SHUSH PLEASE!" as Alpha Academy heads to the ring. Otis and Chad Gable settle inside and await the arrival of their partners for this eight-man tag-team bout.

Now the theme for The Viking Raiders hits and out comes Erik and Ivar. The bell sounds and we see Gable and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits kicking things off for their respective teams.

Ricochet and Strowman end up in the ring hitting big double-team spots that pops the crowd. Ford then tags in and mocks Strowman with a roar and double biceps pose before flipping into the ring and going to work on Gable.

Gable fights back and then "SHUSHES!" Strowman. This brings all eight men in the ring. After a long stare-off between both sides of the two-four-man teams, we see a giant brawl break out.

Otis starts taking everyone out left-and-right. Gable hits the ring with him to taunt the fans as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Otis dominating the action as Maxinne of the Maximum Male Models is shown backstage watching on.

We build to a spot where Strowman fires up and takes the hot tag. He goes on the Strowman Express outside the ring, taking out everyone on the floor at ringside. He heads back in the ring and tags in Ricochet, who leaps off his shoulders for a big high spot. Ford follows up with a big top-rope spot for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Street Profits, Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Cody Rhodes Tells Solo Sikoa "He Ain't Ready"

We shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing by with the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" talks about how he and Solo Sikoa are both undefeated since he has returned to WWE.

He says he's sure Paul Heyman and The Bloodline are assuming Cody will lose. He calls them Goodfellas wannabes and then says they all know that he has earned his spot. He says tonight Solo finds out he's not ready and this weekend, he defeats Roman Reigns to win the title. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Closer Look At Bianca Belair's WWE Career

As we settle back in from the break, we see an extensive video that shows the impressive history in NXT and WWE of Bianca Belair, featuring comments from many WWE personalities to promote the Raw Women's Championship defense against Asuka at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory Says John Cena Has Made Things Personal

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves then hype the bout and promote Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" web series before sending us to an "earlier today" empty arena promo from Austin Theory.

The WWE United States Champion talks in the middle of the ring inside the empty Footprint Center. He delivers a message to John Cena ahead of their championship clash on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" this weekend.

WrestleMania Women's Showcase Qualifier

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim & Candice LeRae

We head back inside the arena and Sonya Deville is introduced. She stops at the top of the stage and is joined by Chelsea Green. The duo then heads to the ring together for our next match of the evening.

The WrestleMania Women's Showcase Qualifier bout goes down when we return. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves officially confirm the WWE Hall of Fame induction of Stacy Keibler. From there we shoot back inside the arena where Mia Yim and Candice LeRae make their way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Deville and Yim kick things off for their respective teams. Deville and Green double-team Yim, who eventually buys herself some much-needed time.

Yim then tags in LeRae, who hits the Poison Pixie off the top-rope. She gets in some more offense and then tags in Yim. All four brawl in the ring. Yim and LeRae are left as the legal two. Deville sneaks in a cheap shot and then Yim walks into an Unprettier from Green for the pin. Deville and Green are going to WrestleMania.

Winners and QUALIFYING for WrestleMania Women's Showcase match: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

"The Wise Man" Paul Heyman Tells Cody Rhodes What To Be "Ready" For

When we return from the break, Cathy Kelley is standing by backstage with "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. He talks about how Solo Sikoa isn't here to compete, but to put a beating on Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania.

Heyman says when Solo is done with Cody, the only thing Cody will be "ready" for at WrestleMania, is being ready to lose to Roman Reigns. He closes by saying Cody better be "ready" to acknowledge his "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Damian Priest accompanied by Dominik Mysterio. As the two head to the ring, we settle into a pre-match commercial break.

After we return from the break and the Paul Heyman backstage promo wraps up, we see Dom and Priest in the ring. Dom gets on the mic and says it takes a real loser to hit your own son. He says he thought Rey Mysterio was a dead beat dad but now he knows it.

We then see footage of the son versus father match being set up for WrestleMania after Rey knocked Dom on his ass at SmackDown last week. Afterwards, Dom babbles in Spanish more about what type of father hits his own son and what kind of mother sits and watches it without doing anything.

Dom wraps up by saying he wishes Eddie Guerrero was his real father and that Rey never existed. He says after WrestleMania, Rey will be done and the Mysterio name will be his.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio's theme song. The masked legend makes his way out looking emotional, or as much as you can facially emote with those weird contact lenses. He shakes his head at Dom as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the match in progress in the ring. Mysterio is going to work on Priest until Priest catches Rey leaping off the ropes for a big slam. He goes for the cover but Rey kicks out to keep this one alive.

Priest dominates the action some more but then Rey fires up for a comeback. He hits the 6-1-9 and when he goes to follow-up and finish off The Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio hits the ring and begins blatantly attacking his father. Priest holds Rey as Dom beats him down.

Legado Del Fantasma end up running out to chase off Dom and Priest, making the save for the headliner for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. The fans chant "You suck!" at Dom as he and Priest head to the back.

Winner via DQ: Rey Mysterio

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal This Friday Night

We see a video package promoting the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal for this week's WrestleMania SmackDown show on Friday night.

Afterwards we shoot backstage and see Bronson Reed, Elias, Rick Boogs, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Bobby Lashley, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reacting to being participants in the latest annual Andre Memorial Battle Royal.

GUNTHER vs. Dolph Ziggler

From there, the Imperium theme hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER accompanied by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The leader of IMPERIUM will be in action when we return.

On that note, we settle into a pre-match commercial break. When we return we see footage of The KO Show segment from last week's SmackDown with Sami Zayn.

From there, we shoot backstage and we see Zayn and Owens standing next to each other. They talk about the significance of their title showdown with The Usos on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania.

After that, we shoot back inside the arena where Dolph Ziggler's theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring for a showdown with the reigning I-C champ.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Ziggler working over GUNTHER, even hitting his Fame-Asser, however he fails to finish GUNTHER off.

Moments later, GUNTHER shifts the offensive momentum in his favor and ultimately finishes off "The Show Off" for the pin fall victory. After the match, GUNTHER gets on the mic and complains about having to defend his title in a triple-threat match.

He points at Ziggler laid out at his feet and says it's okay because this is the fate waiting for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania.

Winner: GUNTHER

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

It's main event time!

After a quick WWE 2K23 video game commercial, we return inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme hits. "The American Nightmare" emerges and heads down to the ring for our final match of the evening.

We hear the fans do the "WHOA's!" along with his theme as he settles in the ring and poses on the ropes. His music dies down and then the theme for Solo Sikoa plays and out comes "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline for our WrestleMania Raw headline bout.

Solo Sikoa heads down and settles in the ring and then we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the match in progress. Sikoa is handling Rhodes with ease for the first several minutes of the bout, delivering the beatdown that Paul Heyman promised earlier in the show.

Cody starts to finally fire up, connecting with a Disaster Kick and even a Cross-Rhodes, but not finishing him off. He looks down at Heyman after climbing to the top-rope. He leaps for a big moonsault but misses as Sikoa moves before he comes down.

Heyman is shown smiling at ringside as Cody and Sikoa are both slowly getting back to their feet. Sikoa looks for the Samoan Spike, but Cody avoids it and connects with a Cody Cutter.

Before he can do anything else, we hear the familiar sounds of The Usos' entrance theme. Cody gets distracted by this and turns into a super-kick from Sikoa. Sikoa follows up and goes for the pin fall but somehow Cody kicks out.

We see The Usos and Heyman looking shocked at ringside. The theme for Sami Zayn hits and out comes Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Usos run up the ramp and the four men duke it out as Patrick and Graves hype their tag title showdown at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile back inside the ring we see Cody leaping for a Disaster Kick but Solo avoids it and looks for the Samoan Spike. Cody counters that and hits the Cross-Rhodes for the pin fall victory. Heyman is shown looking miserable at ringside as the Phoenix fans shower "The American Nightmare" with love.

After the match, the commentators question whether or not Cody Rhodes will be able to "finish the story" this weekend on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Cody Rhodes