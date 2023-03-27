WWE Live Events Looking Healthy Heading Into WrestleMania 39

WWE is about to embark on its biggest week of the year with WrestleMania 39 taking place this coming weekend. Sunday night’s "Road to WrestleMania" live event in Denver, CO drew over 9,000 fans. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported the following the event and how well WWE live events are doing right now:

"WWE business is so strong right now. They did a house show in Denver, I didn’t get the gate yet, but I’ll probably get that in a day or so. There were over 9,000 tickets out this morning, and this is a house show. The last time that they did TV there, they were like 5,500 paid for a RAW I think it was. And you come back with a house show, and you’re doing well over 9,000. With the walk-up it could have hit 10,000. They did it with a lineup that…there was no Sami Zayn, no Kevin Owens, no Roman Reigns. Cody [Rhodes] was there, but many of the top guys weren’t even on the card… They’re freaking… when you’re drawing like that for a house show on a Sunday night before Mania when there’s all these big shows coming this week and I know Vegas was big on Friday night for Smackdown. I’m trying to figure out how many years it’s been since WWE was out there able to do 10,000 people in a city like Denver, or 9,000 people for a house show. It’s been years, I think."