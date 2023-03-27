Jim Ross Reveals Disappointment About Being Cut From WWE Documentary

AEW announcer Jim Ross is disappointed about being cut out from a WWE documentary about his long-time broadcast partner Jerry "The King" Lawler.
During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross noted it was a "bummer" that he found himself completely cut from the documentary even though he had filmed content:
“I really enjoyed the documentary recently with Lawler. I was disappointed that I was cut out of it. I didn’t make the edit as far as making a comment because I know I was interviewed and gave them plenty of comments, but the decision was made somewhere along the way to not use me.
“It’s hard to do a show with Lawler, or (Steve) Austin, or a lot of those guys without at least hearing my voice so at least I know I existed in that era and it wasn’t a figment of my imagination. We were there doing the work. So, that was a little bit of a bump in the road for me.
“I was curious to see what they chose to use. You always wonder. I don’t get a chance to see that stuff before it airs. Anyway, that was a little bit of a bummer, but not a big one. The show was so good, it outdid everything. Any ill it would have had was superseded by the success of the documentary.”
