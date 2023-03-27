WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Reveals Disappointment About Being Cut From WWE Documentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2023

AEW announcer Jim Ross is disappointed about being cut out from a WWE documentary about his long-time broadcast partner Jerry "The King" Lawler.

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross noted it was a "bummer" that he found himself completely cut from the documentary even though he had filmed content:

“I really enjoyed the documentary recently with Lawler. I was disappointed that I was cut out of it. I didn’t make the edit as far as making a comment because I know I was interviewed and gave them plenty of comments, but the decision was made somewhere along the way to not use me.

“It’s hard to do a show with Lawler, or (Steve) Austin, or a lot of those guys without at least hearing my voice so at least I know I existed in that era and it wasn’t a figment of my imagination. We were there doing the work. So, that was a little bit of a bump in the road for me.

“I was curious to see what they chose to use. You always wonder. I don’t get a chance to see that stuff before it airs. Anyway, that was a little bit of a bummer, but not a big one. The show was so good, it outdid everything. Any ill it would have had was superseded by the success of the documentary.”

Source: cumuluspodcastnetwork.com
Tags: #wwe #jim ross

