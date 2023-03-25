Ric Flair Has Reconnected With Arn Anderson After Years Of Estrangement

During his latest podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed he recently reconnected with Arn Anderson after many years of not talking following the death of Flair's youngest son Reid in 2013. Flair also didn't hear from Arn during his health battle a few years back.

Flair reconnected with Arn after he lost his son Barrett:

“It’s a very personal thing with Arn," Flair said. "I know what he’s going through. Kevin Nash knows what he’s going through. Any number of people out there. I’m just being selective with the wrestling community. All the bullsh*t that we go through, there are some things in wrestling that are real and hurtful and just never seem to work out right."

Flair continued, "It’s a very tough thing to say but, I think Arn and I have reconnected. We’ve kind of gone our separate ways. It all started back with Jim Herd. He left. I came back. They left. I mean, to have that phenomenal time in the 80s and see it kind of slip away for whatever reason, quite honestly because of promoters, and then to reconnect and have a private moment and exchange texts and everything, it made me cry. I was that happy to hear back from him. Not much more I can say about that. I just hope he and I can move forward and do some stuff together.”