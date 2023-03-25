Tonight’s Saturday AEW Rampage Preview - TNT Championship Match Set

Tonight, TNT airs a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage tonight at 10 PM ET. Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his TNT Title against Penta El Zero Miedo. Below is the final announced card for the show:

- TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

- The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom

- Brody King vs. Jake Hager

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey

- We’ll hear from Ricky Starks

A TNT Championship Open Challenge will take place TONIGHT on a Special Saturday Night #AEWRampage starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama with TNT Champ #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs set to go one-on-one with @PENTAELZEROM! pic.twitter.com/QmP6pg6ehr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2023