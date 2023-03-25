WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight’s Saturday AEW Rampage Preview - TNT Championship Match Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

Tonight, TNT airs a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage tonight at 10 PM ET. Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his TNT Title against Penta El Zero Miedo. Below is the final announced card for the show:

- TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom
- Brody King vs. Jake Hager
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey
- We’ll hear from Ricky Starks

SPOILERS From AEW Dark & Elevation Tapings

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on Friday in Orlando. Check out the taping results below, per PW [...]

